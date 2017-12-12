Rozum not committed to 2018 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rozum not committed to 2018

CAMPBELL, Ohio -

Veteran Campbell football coach Ed Rozum hasn’t decided whether to return in 2018.

Per the union contract, the district has posted the vacancy.

Rozum has not resigned and completed his third season, in his fourth stint with the Red Devils.

