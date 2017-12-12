Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputies recovering after kidney trans - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputies recovering after kidney transplant

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
PITTSBURGH -

A Mahoning County Sheriff's deputy underwent surgery for a kidney transplant Tuesday morning, his coworker stepping up with the organ donation. 

Both deputies, John Marenkovic and Marcella Walter, are already doing well and recovering after the successful transplant.

Deputy Walter donated her kidney after testing as a match for Marenkovic.

The surgery took place at UPMC in Pittsburgh. 

Deputy Marenkovic's kidneys were only functioning at 11 percent. 

