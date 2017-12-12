Bomb squad called to Hubbard Police Station

The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to the Hubbard Police Station Tuesday night after a search warrant was conducted at a home earlier in the day.

Police say the incident began at the home on Hillview Drive for a person in crisis.

Police seized eight homemade bombs which were turned over to the bomb squad for safe handling and disposal, according to a press release.

