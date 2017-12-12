Craig Beach Police Chief placed on unpaid administrative leave

The Craig Beach Police Chief has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to the village mayor.

Tuesday night, council met for the first time since Chief Andrew Soloman was charged with dereliction of duty and placed under arrest. Soloman has since posted bond and pleaded not guilty, but was not present at the meeting.

Instead, acting chief Lieutenant Jeff Newkirk offered a brief statement.

"Chief Soloman has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation and any requests for any further information regarding the investigation should be directed to the investigative agency or the village solicitor," said Newkirk during the meeting.

Craig Beach council members declined to comment on camera.

Ohio BCI is spear heading the investigation. There is still no word on the nature of the allegations.

