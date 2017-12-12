New sidewalks, Officer Leo memorial planned for Girard construction season

The 2018 construction season for the city of Girard will offer new sidewalks and more projects in the community.

Mayor Jim Melfi told 21 News the city was approved for the new sidewalks to be constructed around Girard Junior-Senior High School on Shannon Rd.

The $87,000 grant for the sidewalks was announced during Monday night's council meeting, awarded from the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, according to Melfi.

The city is matching 20 percent, around $16,000, which adds up to more than $100,000 for the entire project.

Mayor Melfi said the sidewalks will be added to portions of Gary Ave. and Stull Ave., west to Ward Ave. and east to North Highland Ave.

This was the city's third attempt in applying for new sidewalks.

According to Melfi, this time was different because they asked for less grant money.

Melfi said when the school was built in 2010, it was an area covered in open land with no sidewalks at all and that it's been goal of city officials and school officials for that to change.

Girard's School Board was notified the construction will be happening near the high school.

Melfi said there are also plans with the Trumbull County Engineer's Office to pave Shannon Rd. in front of the school.

Another application is currently being made to have more sidewalks constructed as well.

Melfi said overall, 2017 has been a very successful construction year.

"It's just been. I don't know how we could top [this year]," said Mayor Melfi.

He said with State Route 304 paved, including new sidewalks there and more than one million dollars toward local paving and the Glendale Bridge finally finished, it's been a great year for the community.

He also said the rejuvenated Liberty Park, the oldest park in the city, with tree cutting and trimming underbrush, has helped for a successful soccer and sports season.

Another new addition for the city discussed Monday night was the construction of a memorial plaque in honor of fallen Officer Justin Leo, who was shot in killed in the line of duty in October.

The plaque will be placed on the city building.

Details on where on the building the plaque will go and when have not been released.