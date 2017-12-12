With cold snap ahead, mission at 90 percent capacity

With the cold snap ahead, officials from rescue missions across the Valley are reminding people how you can help those in need.

However, for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, it's already at 90 percent capacity.

Wind chills will drop below zero in most places tonight and air temperatures will end up in the lower teens, according to 21 News Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm.

Officials from the Rescue Mission said if you find someone who's out in the cold, don't bring them into your home, don't bring them items such as blankets or pillows but instead call your local help hotline.

The Help Network of Northeast Ohio numbers are listed below.

Mahoning and Trumbull County 330-747-2696

Columbiana County 330-424-7767

E.Palestine, Sebring, Beloit, and W. Columbiana County 1-800-427-3606

If you live in Mercer County, call 211 to reach the United Way.

Officials said what they need in these shelters include cereal, coffee, sugar, monetary donations and over the counter medications.

For the Mahoning Valley, a new building is needed to increase the number of beds for children and families in need.

The Move Our Mission Campaign was created to do just that.

"Our present Rescue Mission facility is over 85 years old and can no longer adequately meet the needs of the people we serve. It is costly to maintain, rapidly deteriorating and too small to serve the hundreds of women, children and men who need shelter and a warm meal." -Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley

According to the Move our Mission website, families as large as eight members must crowd into very small rooms.

Single men sleep in bunk beds in a large, barracks-style room and there are no longer dedicated shower facilities for women.

They must use the men’s showers, located on a different floor, and workers must announce the presence of women on the floor when they go there.

Other plumbing facilities are failing and cannot be repaired and leaks have caused deterioration of walls and ceilings.

The building is not energy-efficient, and its many windows make heating it in winter very expensive.

There are also no outdoor play areas for children.

For more information, call 330-744-5485.