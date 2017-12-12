"Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" measure suggested for Ohio ballot

An applicant for a medical marijuana grower's license has announced plans for a 2018 Ohio ballot issue to legalize the sale and possession of marijuana.

The measure would allow any adult 21 years and older to grow their own weed for personal use.

It's a measure that may raise some eyebrows around the state, but it certainly has its backers.

This week, CEO of CannAscend Jimmy Gould announced that he'd be getting the signatures needed to put a measure back on the ballot, which would make growing, processing, possessing, selling and using marijuana legally.

Gould says the "Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" amendment will be on the ballot next fall.

"This will be on the ballot. We will get the signatures and we will spend whatever is necessary to spend to get this on the ballot," said Gould. "We want everybody's opinion, anybody who thinks that we should send it in."

"I think we have a chance here," said issue supporter Jake Cabrera. 'Make sure it's something all Ohioans can accept."

Gould said the measure would allow cultivation, processing, and dispensing of marijuana by anyone 21 years or older.

The smoking of marijuana would be prohibited and on public transportation.

Gould said it would keep the existing medical marijuana program in place.

Gould has criticized the state Department of Commerce for hiring a consultant with a drug conviction to help select Ohio's medical marijuana growers.

His company was one of the companies who applied to be a cultivator and distributor of medical marijuana but was rejected.

Gould said at news conference the selection system was flawed by incompetence and favoritism.

The Commerce department has had some political pressure to answer questions and perhaps restart the selection process over; they have refused to acquiesce on either.

