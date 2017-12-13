Volunteer firefighter dedicates 31 years of service to Poland

Thirty-one years as a volunteer firefighter in Poland is a commitment to the community that the chief does not see very often anymore.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District Captain David Thornton is hanging up his gear to retire at the end of the month.

When the station opened in 1986, the Vietnam veteran was asked to join and he has stayed on to help train the younger firefighters.

"I've made some really good friends on the fire department-- some really good people," said Thornton.

His favorite part has been the family atmosphere and he is most proud of how much the department has grown.

"We have a really good crew. We have a lot more people now than we ever did," he said.

Thornton has retired from his job of taking caring of the pumps and air compressors at St. Elizabeth's Hospital after 36 years and says his focus is now on being there for his grandkids.

Chief David "Chip" Comstock said Thornton's experience is irreplaceable.

"David's contribution has been huge. He's there every day. He has been retired for a little bit and really stepped up to the plate. He's put his heart, mind and soul into the fire district and we've been the benefit of that and we're going to miss him," described Comstock.

Comstock said that these days, there's a high turnover rate and on average people stick with it for five years. He added that volunteerism isn't as big of a deal today and there's a lot of competition with work and family, so this is an amazing achievement.