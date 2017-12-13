Canfield parent decorates restrooms with inspiring quotes

"Hello beautiful!" This is the first thing that middle school girls see when entering the remodeled restrooms at Canfield Village Middle School.

The idea to inspire and empower young women with words came after Michelle Napolitano, a teacher, saw an article in Southern Living magazine.

She enlisted the help of the PTO and Samantha Nappo.

Nappo is a Canfield parent and teacher at Girard schools.

Nappo created the vision, theme and color scheme for the two bathrooms.

Volunteers primed and painted the walls throughout the Thanksgiving weekend and Nappo used free-hand to complete the artwork.

The students had no idea and couldn't believe the transformation that took place over break.

Work for the boys' restrooms is still underway.