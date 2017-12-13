More snow predicted for Valley today

Valley drivers should prepare for more snow later today.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area.

MAHONING AND TRUMBULL COUNTIES.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon today until 10 am Thursday.

A clipper storm system will bring widespread snow to the region this afternoon through tonight.

Plan on difficult travel conditions and reduced visibilities at times.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected.

COLUMBIANA AND MERCER COUNTIES

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 pm this afternoon until 7 am Thursday.

Three to five inches of snow are expected.

Drivers are advised to be prepared for slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities at times.