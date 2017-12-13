Animal Charity veterinary clinic open again in Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Animal Charity veterinary clinic open again in Boardman

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

After a shutdown of more than two months, Animal Charity is reopening the Jean Kelty Veterinary Clinic on Market Street.

A new veterinarian will be on duty starting today, replacing Dr. Jennifer Kotouch who left the clinic in early October to start her own practice.

Following a search for a veterinarian to provide full-service pet care, animal charity hired Dr. Alyssa Pogozelec, a graduate of Ross Veterinary College.

Appointments can be made by calling 330-788-1064.

The clinic is located at 4140 Market Street in Boardman.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms