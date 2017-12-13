Animal Charity veterinary clinic open again in Boardman

After a shutdown of more than two months, Animal Charity is reopening the Jean Kelty Veterinary Clinic on Market Street.

A new veterinarian will be on duty starting today, replacing Dr. Jennifer Kotouch who left the clinic in early October to start her own practice.

Following a search for a veterinarian to provide full-service pet care, animal charity hired Dr. Alyssa Pogozelec, a graduate of Ross Veterinary College.

Appointments can be made by calling 330-788-1064.

The clinic is located at 4140 Market Street in Boardman.