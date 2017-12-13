Lawmakers send Wolf abortion restrictions he plans to veto

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania bill to limit abortions to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy is headed to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who promises to veto it.

State House members voted 121 to 70 on Tuesday for legislation that would alter the existing 24-week limit.

The measure would keep in place exceptions under current law for when a mother's life is at risk, or if she could suffer a serious, permanent injury without an abortion.

There are no exceptions for rape, incest or fetal abnormalities.

Supporters say medical advances mean premature fetuses are able to survive at an earlier point in the pregnancy than previously possible.

Opponents argue parents should be making abortion decisions with medical input and from wherever they get spiritual advice.

