Lawmakers send Wolf abortion restrictions he plans to veto

A Pennsylvania bill to limit abortions to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy is headed to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who promises to veto it.More >>
After a shutdown of more than two months, Animal Charity is reopening the Jean Kelty Veterinary Clinic on Market Street.More >>
With Valley temperatures in the teens, bundling up to battle the cold is only one thing people need to remember before they head out the front door.More >>
A highway in northern Trumbull County is open once again after being shut down for more than an hour and a half early Wednesday.More >>
Valley drivers should prepare for more snow later today.More >>
A Roman Catholic priest in Cleveland says two teenagers shot at him three times as they tried to rob him of the eggs he had just retrieved from the church chicken coop.More >>
A wild turkey that's become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has undergone surgery for a broken leg after being struck by a car.More >>
Police say a man was apparently crushed to death while trying to steal wheels from a van in Pittsburgh.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date nearly five years in the future for a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Police say the driver who ran the "Sherman's Safe Ride" taxi service for students at Ohio's Miami University is accused of sexually assaulting two female students in his vehicle.More >>
Beer sales at Ohio State University's football stadium increased 16 percent from 2016, bringing in a total of $1.35 million in net revenue this season.More >>
Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County are closed following a social media threat to harm students.More >>
An Ohio high school student has died of injuries suffered last week in a car crash that also killed his brother.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.More >>
An Ohio couple who say their three goats have helped ease the husband's depression has been ordered once again to get rid of them.More >>
