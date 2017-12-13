Several Inches of Snow Ahead

More snow returns this afternoon with an Alberta Clipper as it'll be a snow covered drive home from the office..

Steady snow is likely for everyone across the Valley with snow falling after 3 PM and through the overnight. An additional 4-6 inches is likely by tomorrow morning's commute. Temperatures are quite cold through the day with wind chills only feeling as good as 10-13 degrees.

After a snowy morning commute tomorrow, we'll dry out by the afternoon. Cold air stays with us through the end of the week but with upper 30s making an appearance on Sunday-we just may have some rain mix with light snow.