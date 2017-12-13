Police find bug-bitten children living in Warren Twp. basement

A Warren Township couple face child endangering charges after police say they found them and their children living under deplorable conditions in a basement.

Jerry Ponder and Crystal Madison, both 36-years-old, were arrested on Tuesday, two days after police were called to a basement they rent at a home at 1550 Dilley Drive.

Officers say they found the couple and their children living in what police described as deplorable conditions.

According to Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop, the three-year-old girl and five-year-old boy were dressed in dirty clothing.

In addition, there were no mattresses in the home.

Police say both children had been bitten by bed bugs. The three-year-old girl had lice in her hair, according to police.

Investigators took the case to the prosecutor who filed the charges against Ponder and Madison.

Chief Bishop said one of the children is now being cared for by a relative. The other child was taken by representatives of Children's Services.

The health department has been contacted to further investigate the living conditions.