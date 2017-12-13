After school events canceled at Youngstown schools Wednesday

With additional snow in the forecast Wednesday afternoon, after school events are canceled for some students in the Youngstown City School District for the second day in a row.

According to a release from the district, this includes all after-school activities, including sports, for kindergarten through eighth graders and afterschool for Youngstown Early College.

High school sports practices are still planned for today and the girls’ basketball game is still scheduled.

A winter storm is expected to drop four to six inches of snow across the Valley beginning Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.