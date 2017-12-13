Snow event cancellations for Thursday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Snow event cancellations for Thursday

The following events and activities have been canceled due to the weather.

CENTER FOR COMMUNITY EMPOWERMENT  CLOSED THURSDAY

TDDS TECHNICAL INSTITUTE  CLOSED THURSDAY

GIRARD MULTI-GENERATIONAL CENTER CLOSED THURSDAY NO AFTERNOON MEAL
 

