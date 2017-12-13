Snow forecast causes event cancellations for Wednesday

With additional snow in the forecast Wednesday afternoon, evening events and services are being canceled for some in the Valley.

A winter storm is expected to drop four to six inches of snow across the Valley beginning Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Overall, the majority of the Valley is expected to get 4-6 inches of snowfall in just over 12 hours.

The following events have been canceled for Wednesday evening:

COLUMBIANA SCHOOL DISTRICT- NO AFTER SCHOOL

HERMITAGE FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD- NO EVENING SERVICES

LIBERTY LOCAL SCHOOL SENIOR DINNER- POSTPONED UNTIL FRIDAY

OLD NORTH CHURCH, CANFIELD ALL EVENING ACTIVITIES CANCELED

SALEM LOCAL SCHOOLS- NO AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

ST. PAUL SCHOOL 6:30 PM CHRISTMAS PROGRAM IS CANCELLED

YOUNGSTOWN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT- NO AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS FOR K-8

VICTORY CHRISTIAN CENTER COITSVILLE CAMPUS EVENING SERVICES



Several high school sporting events have also been postponed:

Cardinal Mooney vs. Ursuline (Girl's Basketball) POSTPONED

Liberty @ Newton Falls (Girl's Basketball) POSTPONED

Salem @ West Branch (Girl's Basketball) POSTPONED

East HS @ Warren Harding (Girl's Basketball) POSTPONED

Strong snowstorms were expected to begin hitting parts of the Valley early Wednesday afternoon.