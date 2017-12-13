Truck crash blocks Rt 62 in Hubbard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Truck crash blocks Rt 62 in Hubbard

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
HUBBARD, Ohio -

Crews are working to reopen State Route 62 in Hubbard after two trucks collided near Interstate 80 Wednesday morning.

Officials tell 21 News that northbound Route 62 was shut down following the accident at around 9:30 am.

The road has been blocked off as Hubbard Township brought in a truckload of sand to soak up leaking diesel fuel.

Traffic is being directed away from the area.

There is no word on when the road will open again.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms