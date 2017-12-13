Johnston Twp. man indicted for allegedly raping teen boy

A Trumbull County man has been indicted by a Grand Jury, after allegedly raping a teenager.

31-year-old Derek Jones, of Johnston Twp., has been in the Trumbull County Jail since late October.

Jones has been indicted on one felony charge of rape, and three additional charges of gross sexual imposition.

Jones was arrested following a month-long investigation.

According to police, the parents of the teen filed a police report on September 17 after their son confided to them that he had been molested by Jones on four different occasions.

Police say the family of the alleged victim know Jones, who had been with the boy various times, including the day that report was filed. Police say that was also the day that the last sexual assault occurred.

Detectives say they worked with the Children Services Bureau, the Child Advocacy Center and Trumbull County Prosecutors Office to gather testimony and evidence.

Police say Jones confessed to fondling as well as performing a sexual act on the boy over three or four separate occasions.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court in January.

