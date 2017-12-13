Niles Police release surveillance pics of charity theft suspects

Police in Niles are once again reaching out to the community for help to find the two suspects who stole the door prizes from a charity organization.

The grainy pictures, taken from a nearby business, allegedly show the two men police believe are responsible for taking presents from the Niles Community Services building earlier this month.

The gifts were intended the door and raffle prizes for the annual Santa Land Brunch for children in the area.

The brunch funds a lot of the programs the organization is responsible for, including those that help families in need around the holiday season.

The video shows the suspects arriving on foot and taking the stolen items by hand up Hickory St. towards Morse St. They would then return for more a short time later.

Police say one suspect even rode a bicycle out of the building and up Hickory St.

Anyone with information, or who may recognize the clothing of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective Robbins at the Niles Police Department.

Officials say tipsters can remain anonymous.

