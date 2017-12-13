Niles Police release surveillance pics of charity theft suspects

Police in Niles are once again reaching out to the community for help to find the two suspects who stole the door prizes from a charity organization.More >>
A Cleveland area woman charged in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the life of a veteran Youngstown fireman may be changing her not guilty plea.More >>
A crash involving a Youngstown Police Department cruiser and a pedestrian is under investigation.More >>
A Trumbull County man has been indicted by a Grand Jury, after allegedly raping a teenager.More >>
Crews are working to reopen State Route 62 in Hubbard after two trucks collided near Interstate 80 Wednesday morning.More >>
A Roman Catholic priest in Cleveland says two teenagers shot at him three times as they tried to rob him of the eggs he had just retrieved from the church chicken coop.More >>
A wild turkey that's become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has undergone surgery for a broken leg after being struck by a car.More >>
Police say a man was apparently crushed to death while trying to steal wheels from a van in Pittsburgh.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date nearly five years in the future for a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Police say the driver who ran the "Sherman's Safe Ride" taxi service for students at Ohio's Miami University is accused of sexually assaulting two female students in his vehicle.More >>
Beer sales at Ohio State University's football stadium increased 16 percent from 2016, bringing in a total of $1.35 million in net revenue this season.More >>
Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County are closed following a social media threat to harm students.More >>
An Ohio high school student has died of injuries suffered last week in a car crash that also killed his brother.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.More >>
An Ohio couple who say their three goats have helped ease the husband's depression has been ordered once again to get rid of them.More >>
