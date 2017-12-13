Water main break leaves several Youngstown basements flooded

Youngstown water main break leaves residents with flooded homes

Several community members on Youngstown's west side are dealing with a soggy situation, less than two weeks before Christmas.

Crews have been working to pump the water out of nearly a half-dozen homes on Wendover Circle.

According to crews on the scene, one of the nearby water mains has broken, pumping water into several basements.

The Water Department says that they have not yet found the break.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.

