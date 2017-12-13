Warren man to spend more than 27 years behind bars for heroin, guns charges

A Warren man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars for drug and gun charges.

32-year-old Ricardo McKinney was sentenced to 327 months in prison on Wednesday, after being convicted following a jury trial earlier this year.

A jury convicted McKinney in March on two counts of distribution of heroin, one count of possession with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms following a weeklong trial.

McKinney sold heroin on two occasions in early 2015. Warren police arrested McKinney on Feb. 25, 2015, with approximately 1657.2 grams of heroin and two handguns.

McKinney was prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, according to court documents and trial testimony.

Prosecutors forfeited nearly $30,000 and the two firearms as part of the investigation.

"Between the kilo of heroin he had, and the two firearms he possessed despite being a felon, this defendant was a clear danger to the people of Warren," Herdman said. "Law enforcement worked collaboratively, in this case, to make Trumbull County a safer place."

Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel said: "I would like to thank the Warren Street Crimes Unit for all of the hard work that was put into this case and their dedication to removing from our streets a drug that has killed so many in our city."

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Warren Police Department.