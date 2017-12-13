Disruptive Winter Storm Into Thursday Morning

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

An average of 4-6 inches of fresh snow will be on the ground as Valley residents wake up Thursday morning. Somewhat lower totals may be found in parts of Columbiana County. Expect roads to be snow-packed and slippery for awhile, with improving conditions bu midday and afternoon on Thursday. With the sky clearing some, Thursday night will be bitterly cold with low temperatures in the single digits in some locations.

Snow showers are forecast to return Friday afternoon. This may lead to slick travel during the second half of the day. Snow showers and flurries are likely to linger into parts of Saturday. Temperatures will not be quite as cold by the end of the weekend.