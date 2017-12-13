Water line break floods west side Youngstown basements

Several west side Youngstown homeowners are facing big clean ups after a water line break flooded their basements.

The break happened sometime overnight at the intersection of Wendover Circle and Kirk Road.

Overnight temperatures were in the teens and may have contributed to the break. By 3 am, homeowners reported water backing up in their basements.

"By seven o'clock I had about four foot of water in my basement. It just kept coming in and coming in," said Debbie Skica of Wendover Circle.

Several residents had put in calls to Servpro, a company that specializes in water damage clean up. "We are currently working on seven homes and we're not sure at this time if there are more that are affected," said Katie Dobson of Servpro.



Debbie Skica doesn't think much can be saved. "Our basement is fully furnished and so now we've got to get rid of everything. It was pretty ugly down there," Skica said.



The flooding may have been caused by a sewer back up and the city plans to use a camera to trace the problem.

Meanwhile, all homes still have full water service.

The crews with Servpro were already getting started with the clean up.



"Our goal is, we are on all of these projects today and to get everyone cleaned up and stabilized today," said Dobson.



The city says it could be a day or more before the problem area is located and they begin to dig in and fix it. But all homes have water for normal use.



