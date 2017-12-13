Murder-suicide at Penn State campus in Beaver County

A murder suicide on the campus of Penn State Beaver in Beaver County.

A food services employee was shot and killed by her ex-husband who then turned the gun on himself, according to the Tribune Review.

It happened in a parking lot on the Monaca campus Wednesday afternoon forcing the school to go on lockdown and then close for the day.

"It was an unfortunate tragedy," said Jenifer Cushman, Penn State Beaver chancellor.

"We know none of our students were involved," said April Johnston-Smith of Penn State Beaver Public Relations.

According to the Tribune Review, Lesli Kelly, a cook on campus, was killed by her ex-husband William Kelly who then killed himself.

He reportedly lured her to the parking lot by saying that he had Christmas presents for their kids.

"We are so sad that this tragedy happened on campus but we are vigilant and our police are doing everything they can to keep people safe and we're happy that the situation is contained and we will be working on our grief together as a community, said Cushman.

Grief counselors will be available and finals scheduled for Thursday are being moved to Friday.

"We're hoping tomorrow (Thursday) we can open campus and we know it will be a sad day but we're hoping to try to return to some sense of normalcy," stated Johnston-Smith.

"This is finals week so we don't have as many students on campus as we typically would," Johnston-Smith commented.

Shortly before 4 pm, the University tweeted out a notification saying that there was a reported shooting incident near "The Bistro".

The campus was temporarily shut down.

According to the tweet, officials said the situation was "contained".

01PSU AlertBR: Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Authorities responding. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

Moments later, more information was tweeted out saying that police were on scene, but there was no current threat.

01PSU AlertBR: Incident on campus. Police on scene. No threat at this time. Please avoid Student Union Bldg and Food Services area. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

Students were being asked to please avoid Student Union Building and Food Services area.