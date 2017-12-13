Shooting reported at Penn State campus in Beaver County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a possible shooting at the Penn State campus in Beaver County.

Shortly before 4 pm, the University tweeted out a notification saying that there was a reported shooting incident near "The Bistro".

Our NBC affiliate in Pittsburgh, WPXI is reporting that the coroner has been called to the scene.

The University, the campus has temporarily been shut down.

According to the tweet, officials said the situation was "contained".

01PSU AlertBR: Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Authorities responding. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

Moments later, more information was tweeted out saying that police were on scene, but there was no current threat.

01PSU AlertBR: Incident on campus. Police on scene. No threat at this time. Please avoid Student Union Bldg and Food Services area. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

Students are being asked to please avoid Student Union Building and Food Services area.

