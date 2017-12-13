Shooting reported at Penn State campus in Beaver County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Shooting reported at Penn State campus in Beaver County

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Emergency crews are on the scene of a possible shooting at the Penn State campus in Beaver County. 

Shortly before 4 pm, the University tweeted out a notification saying that there was a reported shooting incident near "The Bistro". 

Our NBC affiliate in Pittsburgh, WPXI is reporting that the coroner has been called to the scene. 

The University, the campus has temporarily been shut down. 

According to the tweet, officials said the situation was "contained". 

Moments later, more information was tweeted out saying that police were on scene, but there was no current threat. 

Students are being asked to please avoid Student Union Building and Food Services area. 

