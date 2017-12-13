Lisbon Trooper Craig Monte named Trooper of the Year

Local Trooper Craig Monte has been selected as the 2017 Trooper of the Year at the Lisbon Post.

Monte has been recognized for his outstanding service this year.

State Highway Patrol says Trooper Monte is now in the running for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award this year.

Fellow officers chose Trooper Monte based on his leadership skills, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, and overall good attitude.

The press release states Monte is originally from Negley township and joined the Highway Patrol in 1997.

Since the start of his career at the Lisbon Post, Monte also received the OSHP Health and Physical Fitness award, safe driving award and was also received the Trooper of the Year award in 2002.