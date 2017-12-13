Boardman Students decorate hospital windows for the holidays

Boardman art students took a trip to a local hospital to use their skills to spread Holiday cheer.

The students went to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman and painted various winter scenes on the hospital windows. The windows are now filled with pictures of snowmen, reindeer and holiday cupcakes.

Boardman art teacher, Amanda Bero said the students really enjoyed volunteering their time.

"It was great to hear guests and employees of the hospital complimenting and talking with students as they were working," said Bero.

Bero says the students are already talking about returning in the spring to paint new scenes.