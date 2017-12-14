Road crews catching up on overnight snowfall

Plows and salt trucks are heading out on the roads this morning to catch up with the snow that fell overnight.

The conditions of the roads on your morning commute will depend on how soon state, county, and local road departments can get plows and salt trucks on the road.

A wave of snow that dumped from one to four additional inches moved out in the early morning hours is giving crews a chance to catch up on clearing roads.

As of 3:30 am, many roads were still snow covered and slippery.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it has the following number of trucks on the roads for plowing and salting:

Mahoning County 20

Trumbull County 20

Columbiana County 18

There are a number of school closings. You can view them here.

Here is a look at the forecast for the rest of the day.

Mahoning County

Winter Storm Warning until December 14, 01:00 PM EST

A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 10. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Trumbull County

Winter Storm Warning until December 14, 01:00 PM EST

A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 9. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Columbiana County

Winter Weather Advisory until December 14, 07:00 AM EST

A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 11. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Mercer County

Winter Weather Advisory until December 14, 07:00 AM EST

Cloudy, with a high near 21. North wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.