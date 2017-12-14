I-80 open again in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

I-80 open again in Mercer County

PINE TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

Westbound traffic was blocked for about an hour on Interstate 80 Mercer County Thursday morning. 

A tractor-trailer rolled over just after 8 am between Grove City/Sandy Lake and Interstate 79 interchanges.

At least one person was trapped in the wreckage and injured.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not known at this time.

