Crash snarls traffic on westbound I-80 in Mercer County

First Responders are on the scene of a traffic accident that has backed up westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in Pine Township.More >>
A murder suicide on the campus of Penn State Beaver in Beaver County.More >>
The following events and activities have been canceled due to the weather.More >>
Communities across the Valley are preparing for storms Wednesday afternoon that could drop several inches of snow in the course for about 12 hours.More >>
Ohio lawmakers have taken a major step toward making it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.More >>
Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge has returned to his home in suburban Washington D.C., nearly a month after suffering a heart attack.More >>
A Roman Catholic priest in Cleveland says two teenagers shot at him three times as they tried to rob him of the eggs he had just retrieved from the church chicken coop.More >>
A wild turkey that's become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has undergone surgery for a broken leg after being struck by a car.More >>
Police say a man was apparently crushed to death while trying to steal wheels from a van in Pittsburgh.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date nearly five years in the future for a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Police say the driver who ran the "Sherman's Safe Ride" taxi service for students at Ohio's Miami University is accused of sexually assaulting two female students in his vehicle.More >>
Beer sales at Ohio State University's football stadium increased 16 percent from 2016, bringing in a total of $1.35 million in net revenue this season.More >>
Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County are closed following a social media threat to harm students.More >>
An Ohio high school student has died of injuries suffered last week in a car crash that also killed his brother.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.More >>
