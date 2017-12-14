Crash snarls traffic on westbound I-80 in Mercer County

First Responders are on the scene of a traffic accident that has backed up westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in Pine Township.

The tractor-trailer crash occurred just after 8 am Thursday between Grove City/Sandy Lake and Interstate 79 interchanges.

At least one person is said to be trapped in the wreckage.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not known at this time.

There is no word on when the road will open again.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.