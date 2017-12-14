Girls' H.S. basketball (12/13/17) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girls' H.S. basketball (12/13/17)

Girls' Basketball

Boardman 28 Lakeview 46

Canfield 62 Austintown 52

Struthers 47 Niles 37

Brookfield 52 LaBrae 28

Jefferson 39 Howland 68

Lordstown 42 Girard 36

