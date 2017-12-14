Cold Thursday ... light flurry?

After a slick and snowy commute to work early this morning, we're drying out and even seeing a little bonus sunshine at times.

Scattered snow showers are possible today and this afternoon but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will slowly rise to the mid-20s but wind chills will only be as warm as the teens. Clouds will clear overnight and temperatures will end up bottoming out in the single digits.

Watch for slick spots with refreezing and black ice especially late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Some scattered snow showers late tomorrow afternoon and night could add up to a couple inches early Saturday.

Temperatures will be mild enough Sunday to see rain mix with the snow. The pattern of cold air and snow showers returns by the middle of next week.