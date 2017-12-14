Robber forces woman to the floor at Youngstown business

Youngstown police are reviewing still reviewing surveillance video but say they have a person of interest who may have robbed a woman working at a business on the city's West Side.

A woman tells officers she was mopping the floor at Metro PCS on Mahoning Avenue Wednesday afternoon when she was confronted by a hooded man wearing a white Halloween mask.

She said the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at her face and said: “Get the money”.

After stuffing money into a bag, she says he ordered her to get on the floor and told her not to move.

Police looked at surveillance video from the nearby West Side Merchants building and saw the suspect enter a vacant home on Rhoda Avenue.

Officers say they found some belongings in the home that may belong to the person of interest.

No charges have yet been filed.