Greenville woman wins lottery in time for Christmas

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
GREENVILLE, Pa. -

A Mercer County woman has hit the jackpot just in time for the holidays. 

The Ohio Lottery Commission says the Greenville resident, Amber Carter, won $2 million on a $5 Million Jackpot instant tickets. 

The game has a cash or an annuity option of $80,000 a year for 25 years. 

Carter took the cash lump sum option of $710,000.

The cash option is determined after a mandatory state and federal tax withholding of 29%. 

The Ohio Lottery has contributed over $23 billion to education since 1974. For more information about the Ohio Lottery and its contribution to education, visit their website. 

