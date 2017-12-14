Greenville woman wins lottery in time for Christmas

A Mercer County woman has hit the jackpot just in time for the holidays.

The Ohio Lottery Commission says the Greenville resident, Amber Carter, won $2 million on a $5 Million Jackpot instant tickets.

The game has a cash or an annuity option of $80,000 a year for 25 years.

Carter took the cash lump sum option of $710,000.

The cash option is determined after a mandatory state and federal tax withholding of 29%.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed over $23 billion to education since 1974. For more information about the Ohio Lottery and its contribution to education, visit their website.