Third man sentenced to prison for deadly biker shootout

The third and final suspect in a deadly biker shootout in Warren Township has been sentenced to prison.

Forty-eight-year-old Charles Dellapenna III of Warren was ordered to spend six years behind bars during a sentencing hearing in Trumbull County Court on Thursday.

Dellapenna pleaded guilty last week to complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter, complicity to commit felonious assault, and carrying a concealed weapon.

David Bailes, Jr. of Leavittsburg pleaded guilty to two charges each of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

A third suspect, James Gardner of Warren, also pleaded guilty to reduced charges earlier.

Dellapenna was originally charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault in connection with a June 2016 shooting incident at Shorty's Place on Highland Avenue in Warren Township.

Two people died as a result of the shooting. Three others were wounded, including Bailes.

The three were indicted for the shooting deaths of Jason Moore and Robert Marto as well as the wounding of Walter Hughes and Andrew Claypool.

Officials say the shooting broke out between two local biker clubs, FTW and Brother's Regime.

Police say Gardner and Bailes belong to FTW.