Ohio high court shields full autopsy reports in slaying of 8

Dobson ended his letter by saying, "While I have been on the bench, I have done what I believed was right no matter the consequences. I have no regrets."More >>
The generous act by a Mahoning county sheriff's deputy to donate a kidney to a co-worker has prompted a change in the sheriff department's collective bargaining agreement. The change comes after deputy Marcella Walter donated a kidney to her long-time friend, deputy John Marenkovic who was in desperate need of a transplant. At the county commissioners meeting Sheriff Jerry Greene announced a contract modification that will benefit deputy Walter and any future donors.More >>
The third and final suspect in a deadly biker shootout in Warren Township has been sentenced to prison.More >>
A 23-year-old Boardman man is currently in the Mahoning County Jail after allegedly hitting a man on a bicycle while doing "donuts" in a mall parking lot.More >>
A Youngstown man has been found guilty of a brutal stabbing on the city's south side in 2016.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 animals were found dead.More >>
One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.More >>
Pennsylvania's casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.More >>
Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.More >>
One of the 12 large growers Ohio has picked to participate in its medical marijuana program plans a ceremonial groundbreaking.More >>
A bill expanding computer science as an option for Ohio schoolchildren is on its way to Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).More >>
Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge has returned to his home in suburban Washington D.C., nearly a month after suffering a heart attack.More >>
A Roman Catholic priest in Cleveland says two teenagers shot at him three times as they tried to rob him of the eggs he had just retrieved from the church chicken coop.More >>
