Youngstown man convicted of stabbing victim more than 20 times

A Youngstown man has been found guilty of a brutal stabbing on the city's south side in 2016.

A Mahoning County Jury convicted 28-year-old Wallace Lewis on one count of murder, as well as felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Howard Ramey, was discovered in August of 2016 in a fruit cellar of his Palmer Avenue home after a woman reportedly tried to buy a couch from the home.

The Mahoning County Coroner previously said that Ramey suffered severe lacerations to his head and neck.

Two other suspects, Felicia Ward and Calvin Shelton, were also charged in the death, but previously pleaded guilty to amended charges of kidnapping.

They are currently serving four-year sentences on those charges.

Lewis is expected to be sentenced at a later date. He faces a potential sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

