Police: Boardman man doing 'donuts' while drunk strikes bicyclist

A 23-year-old Boardman man is currently in the Mahoning County Jail after allegedly hitting a man on a bicycle while doing "donuts" in a mall parking lot and fleeing the scene.

Stephen Rivers is currently facing charges including aggravated vehicular assault, reckless operations, fleeing the scene of an accident, obstructing official business, having weapons while intoxicated, and OVI.

According to police Rivers was arrested late Wednesday evening, after a victim called the police, claiming he had been hit by a truck.

A report says that a man was on his bike in the overflow parking lot near the Southern Park Mall when he was hit by a truck that was doing "donuts" in the snow-covered lot.

Officers say they saw the truck flee the scene. and began to follow the driver down Market Street. As they were driving, police say the truck was swerving, fishtailing, and driving in a "very reckless manner".

According to the report, when officers finally pulled over the truck, Rivers refused to comply with officers' orders and began reaching around in the center console.

Police say they pulled Rivers out of the truck when they noticed a heavy smell of alcohol. Rivers reportedly lost his balance and needed help from officers to stand.

Officers say Rivers refused to tell them his name saying "I can't give you that information. It's confidential."

A report says he then yelled "Youn can't search my vehicle without a warrant. You don't have my permission."

Police say they were able to identify Rivers through previous booking photos.

Rivers has two previous convictions for OVI.

While he was being booked, Rivers reportedly told police "I can't talk about anything until I talk with my attorney. This is the same **** as last time."

Police say while they were searching River's truck after the arrest they found several open battles of Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea, as well as a loaded handgun.

Rivers is currently in the Mahoning County Jail on a $12,750 bond.