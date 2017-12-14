Mahoning deputy gets paid leave after organ donation

The generous act by a Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy to donate a kidney to a co-worker has prompted a change in the sheriff department's collective bargaining agreement.



The change comes after Deputy Marcella Walter donated a kidney to her long-time friend, Deputy John Marenkovic who was in desperate need of a transplant.

At the county commissioners meeting, Sheriff Jerry Greene announced a contract modification that will benefit Deputy Walter and any future donors.

"What it does is, while you're on leave recouping from that, you will get reimbursed or actually get paid when you're on leave up to 240 hours, which is six weeks pay," Greene said.

Walter turned out to be a complete match for Marenkovic and both are now recovering from a successful transplant on Tuesday.