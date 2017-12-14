Long time Mercer County judge announces retirement

A Mercer County judge will retire from the bench after more than two decades.

Mercer County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Thomas R. Dobson announced on Thursday that he would retire at the first of the year.

Dobson, 63, has served the county since 1995. He was re-elected to a 10-year term in 2015. His term was not set to end until 2025.

"It was a difficult choice to make, but it is the right one for my family and myself, " said Dobson in a letter announcing his retirement. "I want to thank the people of Mercer County for entrusting me with the position of Judge for the last 22 years, It gave me the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives."

Dobson ended his letter by saying, "While I have been on the bench, I have done what I believed was right no matter the consequences. I have no regrets."

According to an attached press release, with approval from the Senate, the Governor could appoint a replacement through the end of 2019.

If that doesn't occur, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts would assign senior judges to the position until voters elect a permanent replacement in 2019.

