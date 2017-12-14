A Little More Snow Friday; Modest Weekend Warm Up

Friday will get underway with bitterly cold temperatures; some places will have readings in the single digits.A weak rough of low pressure will swing across the Great Lakes in the afternoon, resulting in scattered snow showers for the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. We expect any accumulations to be under one inch but watch for slick spots.

Another round of snow showers is likely on Saturday, especially in the morning. The rest of the weekend looks decent with slowly moderating temperatures. Rain and snow showers are possible late Sunday and Monday looks gloomy with a touch of rain or drizzle possible.

The weekend forecast. Highest risk of snow showers will be in the morning Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Im9AH3FDcP — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) December 14, 2017

Next week does not look warm but it will not be as cold as this week. The time around Christmas could be unsettled but likely not very cold by late-December standards.