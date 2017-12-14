Four indicted for allegedly trying to cash bogus checks at local banks

Four New Yorkers have been indicted after trying to cash bogus checks at local PNC branches.

Following the incident in October, all four men involved are listed on a 12-count indictment.

Police were alerted that one of these four men were going into different PNC banks and trying to cash a fake check. Poland Township police chief says his department was notified after the suspects left the Canfield branch.

Police say 24-year-old Mario Luis Vega tried to cash the check and three other suspects, Grantley Lawrence, 23; Lamone Lawrence, 29; and Juzan Spence, 22; were booked on complicity charges.

Vega, Spence, Grantley and Lamone Lawrence were indicted on three counts of forgery, three counts of identity fraud, three counts of theft, one count of receiving stolen property, money laundering and engaging in a pattern or corrupt activity.

Officers arrested the four suspects as they were trying to leave the Poland branch.

The Poland Township Police Chief credits quick-thinking bank tellers at PNC Bank for helping to get four men on a suspected crime wave off the streets.