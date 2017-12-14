Lowellville receives grant to make village improvements

The village of Lowellville is getting a boost from a grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to make several improvements.

The village was selected to be the recipient of a 50/50 match grant called NatureWorks. Lowellville's share is $52,335 totaling $104, 770.

The money provides financial assistance to install a non-motorized boat livery that provides access to the Mahoning River.

The Mayor says through this grant, the village hopes and expects to see a lot more traffic as a destination for River and outdoor enthusiasts to visit.

The project is scheduled to be done by the end of December in 2019.

The Mayor says this grant is adjacent to the Clean Ohio grant that includes a parking lot from the two parcels the village purchased though the grant, an informational sign, and educational literature.

The $2,381,000 dam removal grant is also adjacent to the above projects and is scheduled to start in 2018 as well. The dam removal and livery area will be constructed in the same location.

Lowellville has three additional projects planned for next year.

Liberty Street, McGill Street, First Street and Second street will see improvements with new curbs and sidewalks, repaving, decorative LED lights in front of city hall, new city hall steps, and two new parking lots across from city hall.

Officials have also launched a second project involving improvements to Walnut Street. Completions of curbs, sidewalks and driveway approaches will be finished along with repaving the street.

Also scheduled to begin in 2018, The McGuffey Road Industrial Park roadway will be designed and constructed.

From a $500,000 ARC Grant & village share of approximately $110,000 totaling $610,000, the village is seeking businesses to locate in the first 9 acres of the industrial park.

Officials say once the village locates businesses here, other ODOT grants will be available to extend the industrial park.