Tim Ryan receives award for his efforts in the opioid epidemic

Representative Tim Ryan received the Health IT Pioneer award from Health IT Now, for his efforts in the opioid crisis.

Health IT Now is a coalition of patient groups, provider organizations, employers, and payers supporting health information technology to improve patient outcomes.

Officials say the award is Health IT Now's highest award and is meant to recognize legislators who have aggressively pushed for solutions and improvements in healthcare.

Congressman Ryan was recognized for his role as a co-author of the Prescription Drug Monitoring Act of 2017.

Ryan is a co-chair of the Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucas and is a member of the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force.

Legislation for Prescription Drug Monitoring Act of 2017 uses technology to prevent opioid prescriptions through improvements to drug monitoring programs.

"Through his role as a co-author of the Prescription Drug Monitoring Act of 2017, Tim Ryan is leading the fight to ensure that our network of prescription drug monitoring programs, the systems we trust to stop fraudulent opioid prescriptions before they reach a patient's hands, work most effectively and save as many lives as possible," said HITN executive Director Joel White.