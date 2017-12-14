Tim Ryan receives award for his efforts in the opioid epidemic

Names of applicants will be released Friday night, interviews will start December 18th.More >>
Youngstown Officials say the construction phase of the new Public Library on the city's west side is near complete.More >>
A Salem man has been indicted after being involved in an undercover sex sting in Beaver Township back in September.More >>
"Net Neutrality" has become somewhat of a buzz word, and on Thursday the Federal Communications Commission voted to roll back it's restrictions.More >>
Representative Tim Ryan received the Health IT Pioneer award from Health IT Now, for his efforts in the opioid crisis. Health IT Now is a coalition of patient groups, provider organizations, employers, and payers supporting health information technology to improve patient outcomes. Officials say the award is Health IT Now's highest award and is meant to recognize legislators who have aggressively pushed for solutions and improvements in healthcare. Congressman Ryan was recogni...More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 animals were found dead.More >>
One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.More >>
Pennsylvania's casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.More >>
Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.More >>
One of the 12 large growers Ohio has picked to participate in its medical marijuana program plans a ceremonial groundbreaking.More >>
A bill expanding computer science as an option for Ohio schoolchildren is on its way to Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).More >>
Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge has returned to his home in suburban Washington D.C., nearly a month after suffering a heart attack.More >>
A Roman Catholic priest in Cleveland says two teenagers shot at him three times as they tried to rob him of the eggs he had just retrieved from the church chicken coop.More >>
