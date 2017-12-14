Salem man indicted after allegedly being caught in sex sting

A Salem man has been indicted after being involved in an undercover sex sting in Beaver Township back in September.

Authorities reported 32-year-old Jaime Webb, was arrested on charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possession of criminal tools and attempted sexual imposition.

The report states, Webb allegedly exchanged messages arranging for a sexual encounter with an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

According to the indictment, Webb was indicted on one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools.