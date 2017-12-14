Selection process underway for Youngstown Mayor-elect Brown's administration

As we approach a new year, new leadership is set to take control of the city of Youngstown.

Jamael "Tito" Brown takes over as Mayor on January 1st, but who will hold the key positions on his administration like Police Chief, Fire Chief, Finance Director and Law Director?

Brown's transition team starting working on that Thursday night going through the resume's of people who applied.

"Gonna be some tough decisions to make, yes, and I've already acknowledged I'm like oh man and I look at it from the standpoint of sports, when your like wow, you know, who do you have on your team, whose getting in the starting lineup," said Brown.

Nearly 60 people applied but Mayor-elect Brown won't release the names until Friday evening. He did release a breakdown of how many people applied for the different positions. The Department of Parks and Recreation led the way with 14 applicants. There were 12 for Police Chief and 9 for Fire Chief.

The transition team will conduct the first round of interviews starting next week. After background checks and potential drug tests, Brown will conduct the final interview.

"My cabinet will be diverse, my cabinet will look like the city of Youngstown," said Brown. "We've had a great number of individuals from all different ethnicities be a part of that. Even on my transition team I wanted to make sure everyone was represented so we have all that in place."

Brown says he's pleased with the response and likes the fact the majority of applicants are homegrown. One of the criteria he's looking for is people with a community service track record.

"I'm looking for individuals who have been involved in community boards, they've taken time to say you know what, I don't have to get paid to be on a board, I just want to be involved because I care about this community so it will be like minded of Tito Brown."

Brown would like to have his team in place by January 1st, but won't rush it.

"Some of the positions, they're highly competitive, they're maybe 15 or 20 individuals, I can't go wrong with the 15 or 20 individuals so we're gonna take our time where we have 3 or 4 individuals we may fill those positions before January 1. We'll talk with the current administration, those that are there, talk about a transition process where some individuals are being considered and ask them, just give me a little more time," said Brown.

As far as the position of Finance Director, Brown says they are expanding that search across the state and even nationwide.