Liberty officials discuss how to fix township roads next year

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty officials met on Thursday to discuss how they can better the township roads next year.

Liberty Trustees met with Trumbull County Engineers Office officials to talk about potential projects to repave roads.

Officials say they have 61 miles of roads and many of those roads need repaired.

Trustees are considering a renewal of a tax levy in 2018, to help pay for new roads. 

