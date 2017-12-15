100 mph OSP chase from Trumbull to Mahoning County

Authorities are looking for a man who led them on a high-speed car chase through Trumbull and Mahoning Counties early Friday.

Investigators say a state trooper began chasing red Dodge Neon after spotting the car speeding on State Route 11 in Trumbull County just after 2 am.

With speeds reaching 105 miles per hour, the car led OSP past Tibbets Wick Road in Liberty, then onto 7-11 and Salt Springs Road.

The pursuit continued to Youngstown's West Side, where the driver bailed out of the car on Bon Air Avenue near Vestal Road.

The suspect jumped over fences until troopers lost sight of him near Rhoda Avenue.

Troopers and Youngstown Police continued to search the area.