OVI checkpoint called off tonight in Mahoning County

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it has called off a sobriety checkpoint originally scheduled for tonight in Youngstown.

The Task Force announced on Friday that in addition to the prospect of bad weather, the Ohio Department of Transportation was not available to assist.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.